Tipperary's Cahill lands role as new Waterford senior hurling boss

AFTER HUGE SUCCESS with Tipperary underage sides, Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling boss.

The Deise have been on the hunt for a manager since the departure of Paraic Fanning and have turned to Cahill to guide their fortunes for the next two seasons. Michael Bevans joins him as his coach.

A former Tipperary senior player who lined out at club level for his native Ballingarry and later Thurles Sarsfields, Cahill has been highly impressive at the helm of Tipperary teams in recent years.

He guided Tipperary to the All-Ireland minor title in 2016, the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 crown last year – after they recovered from a heavy Munster final loss to Cork – and then completed the set with U20 glory in August in the Gaelic Grounds.

Cahill has worked closely for those triumphs with Toomevara native Mikey Bevans, who has been highly-rated for his coaching work. He was strongly linked with the Tipperary senior hurling vacancy last year before Liam Sheedy was appointed.

Waterford have hit major setbacks over the past two seasons in their championship performances, failing to emerge from both Munster round-robin campaigns. The 2017 All-Ireland finalists will hope their new manager can ignite their fortunes again.