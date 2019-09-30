This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary's Cahill lands role as new Waterford senior hurling boss

Liam Cahill has taken over the Deise senior team.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 Sep 2019, 8:31 PM
44 minutes ago 3,409 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4823258
Liam Cahill celebrating late on during this year's All-Ireland U20 hurling final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liam Cahill celebrating late on during this year's All-Ireland U20 hurling final.
Liam Cahill celebrating late on during this year's All-Ireland U20 hurling final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

AFTER HUGE SUCCESS with Tipperary underage sides, Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling boss.

The Deise have been on the hunt for a manager since the departure of Paraic Fanning and have turned to Cahill to guide their fortunes for the next two seasons. Michael Bevans joins him as his coach. 

A former Tipperary senior player who lined out at club level for his native Ballingarry and later Thurles Sarsfields, Cahill has been highly impressive at the helm of Tipperary teams in recent years.

He guided Tipperary to the All-Ireland minor title in 2016, the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 crown last year – after they recovered from a heavy Munster final loss to Cork – and then completed the set with U20 glory in August in the Gaelic Grounds.

Cahill has worked closely for those triumphs with Toomevara native Mikey Bevans, who has been highly-rated for his coaching work. He was strongly linked with the Tipperary senior hurling vacancy last year before Liam Sheedy was appointed.

Waterford have hit major setbacks over the past two seasons in their championship performances, failing to emerge from both Munster round-robin campaigns. The 2017 All-Ireland finalists will hope their new manager can ignite their fortunes again.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie