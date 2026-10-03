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Liam Nolan (file photo). Ben Brady/INPHO
Golf

Galway's Liam Nolan earns maiden professional win in Abu Dhabi

Victory moves him closer to earning a DP World Tour card for next season.
6.18pm, 3 Oct 2026

LIAM NOLAN RECORDED the first victory of his professional golf career as he shot a final-round 65 to win the Abu Dhabi Challenge by four shots.

Galway native Nolan, who earned just shy of €50,000 for his maiden win as a pro, also catapulted from 43rd to 12th in the Road to Mallorca standings with three events remaining. The top 15 at season’s end will be promoted to the DP World Tour.

Nolan was the overnight leader heading into Saturday’s final round, a stunning Friday 63 putting him two shots clear at Al Ain Golf Club.

He extended his lead on Saturday with a four-under-par front nine before cruising home with a significant cushion at 21 under par.

Nolan’s win guarantees him a spot at the season-ending, 45-man Grand Final, while he will next head to China for back-to-back events, beginning with the Hainan and Hangzhou Open.

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