Cork 20-year-old O'Connell signs for AFL side St Kilda

LIAM O’CONNELL’S MOVE to the AFL has been confirmed, with the young Cork footballer joining St Kilda as a category B rookie.

The Saints confirmed the addition of the 20-year-old for 2024 overnight.

O’Connell will start pre-season training Monday week, having arrived in Australia on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased to have Liam join our list and are excited at what the future could hold for him,” St Kilda list manager Stephen Silvagni said.

“Liam’s athleticism is his standout feature, while his Gaelic football skills should translate well to what is required on the football field in AFL.

“We have seen many successful Irish recruits thrive in the competition for many years, and hope Liam will follow in their footsteps in time.

“We wish Liam all the best as he begins this exciting new chapter in his life at St Kilda.”

The Ballincollig man was first scouted by St Kilda this summer following his impressive GAA form. He lived in Western Australia for serval years as a child, before returning to Ireland at the age of 11 and starring for the Rebels underage.

“It all happened very quickly, but I’m so glad to be here now,” O’Connell added. “I can’t wait to get stuck in and learn more about the game and contribute.”

Darragh Joyce has been the most recent Irish recruit to represent St Kilda in the AFL, but he is currently on the books of Brisbane Lions. Grace Kelly plays for the AFLW team, with Clara Fitzpatrick previously flying the flag before moving to Gold Coast Suns.