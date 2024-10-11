Liam Scales lays down Ireland marker: 'We need to make this a mentality, a winning mentality'

LIAM SCALES HAS now completed a hat-trick of sorts for club and country this season.

His equaliser for the Republic of Ireland against Finland last was the catalyst for a memorable 2-1 comeback win.

For the first time in more than a decade – October 2013 – Ireland fought back from a goal down to win a competitive fixture.

These three precious points from Helsinki, en route to Sunday’s game in Athens with Group 2 leaders Greece has calmed some fears of relegation from League B.

For Scales, his career would appear to be on an upward trajectory.

His delicate, precise header from Robbie Brady’s free kick was the third goal, in three different competitions, since the start of the new campaign. A trio of headers in August, September and now October have made people realise the threat he now poses.

One against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership was followed by another in a man of the match performance in a 5-1 Champions League demolition of Slovan Bratislava. And then came his first senior international goal in Helsinki.

“I suppose I work hard in the gym, so I’m stronger,” he says of his more imposing presence, although it’s brains as well as brawn that is paying off.

“But I think it’s more about timing and delivery, and just getting it right and making sure you take the chance when you get it, because you don’t get many as a defender and it can be vital in big games, it can be a turning point for us.

“I think it comes with a bit of experience as well. Sometimes I play against defenders who are heavier and stronger, and you need to make use of your timing and speed to win those duels. I’m learning as I go along.

“I might now go on a big drought, you never know. Sometimes the goals can come together and then you don’t get any for a while. But if I can make the most of the chances I get, then I’ll be happy.”

Shamrock Rovers fans, of course, will have fond memories of the man who left Tallaght Stadium for Glasgow in 2021. A spectacular touch, turn and volley in the box in the President’s Cup against Dundalk that same year is a standout.

His progress since has not been straightforward, taking time to settle in Scotland and needing a loan spell with Aberdeen to bring on his development further after being moulded by Stephen Bradley at Rovers.

There was a time it looked like the Celtic move had come too soon for the defender, who turned 26 in August, but a new long-term contract at Celtic Park indicates their thoughts.

He now has another new manager to impress with Ireland, and even though Heimir Hallgrímsson didn’t use Scales in either of the two games last month he seems certain to play another 90 minutes in Athens on Sunday.

“And that is key. That is what has helped in this camp, having that extra bit of time, coming back in. He (Hallgrímsson) has really doubled down on his methods and we are all taking it on board and trying to do as well as we can. It’s going to take time. There is still room for improvement, but that is going to happen.

“The word used at half-time, character. We knew we had to show character. We knew the game was there to win, or at least get a point, but we obviously wanted to win,” Scales said.

“We want to make that a common occurrence, winning big games, winning games away from home, winning at home as well, obviously. Hopefully we can take that mentality into the next few games.

“We need to make this a mentality, a winning mentality, that we can go away to tough places and take wins. That’s how you are going to qualify for tournaments. So that’s the way we need to look at this game. We have played them enough to know what they are like and it’s just about going out there and being solid, and hopefully winning the game.”

Celebrating in front of those 1,000 Ireland supporters, both when he scored and at full-time, will last long in the memory for Scales.

“It was amazing. They are the best fans in the world, the way they travel and the atmosphere they create. We wanted to win for them, because it hasn’t been easy for fans. It’s been a tough period, a transitional period.

“Obviously the first window didn’t go as well as we’d like, we were still trying to learn what the manager wanted to do, and I think you could see more of it today, although the first-half wasn’t great. The goal was obviously a mistake and mistakes happen, we can deal with that and we can bounce back, and that’s what we did.”