Liam Sheedy: 'That third quarter is ultimately where we were just destroyed'

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy admitted his team were ‘destroyed’ in the third quarter of today’s Munster hurling final, a spell that ended their hopes of landing silverware.

Sheedy’s team were in imperious form in the first half as they raced ten points clear but he saw their challenge shredded after the break.

They only managed a single point in that time frame, conceding 1-10 and struggling desperately to repel the waves of Limerick attacks.

“We lost the initiative. All the momentum shifted in that quarter. We just couldn’t get it back. We only got one point from play. We put such of an effort into that first half, we were going in at half-time in a really good place.

“In fairness to the lads, I thought they did fight to the finish. We got a goal late on, a great strike from Mark Kehoe. But overall that third quarter is ultimately where we were just destroyed.

“We knew how important it was to go and keep that momentum in that second half. Unfortunately we couldn’t. We made some really bad unforced errors on our side. We couldn’t get our hands on the ball. Really we just lost our structure, especially from midfield up. We went long a lot and Limerick were coming out in droves. They were working that triangle and getting relief from the ball away.

“We knew there was going to be a kick in Limerick. They’re not Munster and All-Ireland champions for no reason. We died with our boots on there. As Tipperary manager I’m very proud for the effort that went in, for the guys that started, the guys that came in.

“Our first 35 minutes of play was as good as we’ve ever played. I thought we were outstanding. Unfortunately Limerick got the momentum, the crowd got behind them and we really had no answer to them in the second half.”

Sheedy opted not to criticise referee Paud O’Dwyer over the incident that saw Aaron Gillane booked for a challenge that could have drawn a red card in the second half.

“I’ll have to look at that back. Obviously, the ball was thrown in so it looks like there was a strike of some sort, but look overall, Paud O’Dwyer and his officials done a super job on that game.

“It was really intense heat. Fair play, they let water in from time to time to give the players a break. It was breathtaking stuff, it was a wonderful, wonderful game of hurling.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Dejected Tipperary players after the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sheedy feels his team can bounce back with an All-Ireland quarter-final looming in a fortnight.

“Overall, we can still have a big say in this championship. We still have a really, really strong panel. We’ll go back training Tuesday night, we get a two-week chance now to prepare for the All-Ireland series and that’s a new series. If we play like we did that in that first-half, we’ll have a chance against any opposition. But if we play like we did in the second-half, we’ll be out. It is that simple.

“These boys, we have been here before. These boys are a very committed bunch. They set very high standards for themselves and unfortunately we didn’t reach that standard in the second-half. Full credit to Limerick, they are champions for a reason.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!