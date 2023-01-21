Smith drops Eubank Jr twice before fourth-round stoppage in middleweight grudge match

LIAM SMITH PRODUCED a devastating fourth-round stoppage to beat Chris Eubank Jr in their middleweight grudge clash in Manchester.

Smith, a former WBO light-middleweight champion with 32 wins from 36 fights, made the better start and although Eubank Jr recovered, he was put down twice in the fourth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

It was Smith who made an early impact when landing a short right hand in the first round.

Eubank Jr regrouped for the second, following up a jab with a couple of slick combinations as he looked to get back on level terms and then broke through with some uppercuts in the third round.

The contest, though, was brought to a swift conclusion in the fourth round when Smith forced Eubank Jr into the corner and then sent him onto the canvas with a left uppercut and hook combination.

Although Eubank Jr bravely got back to his feet, he was soon down again from another right-hand shot which prompted referee Victor Loughlin to step in and give Smith a fourth straight victory which puts him in prime position for a shot at a second world title.

Earlier on the undercard, former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker — trained by Limerick’s Andy Lee — defeated Derbyshire’s Jack Massey on points after 10 rounds.

In a first fight since losing against Joe Joyce in September, New Zealander Parker outscored Massey, who has stepped up from cruiserweight, in a unanimous decision.