Sunday 27 March 2022
Limerick secure promotion with win over Fermanagh, Laois relegated after Longford loss

It was a busy final day of action in the Allianz football league.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ON A DRAMATIC final day of action, Limerick became one of the stand-out stories in the league as they secured promotion to Division 2.

Josh Ryan’s goal proved crucial as a 1-16 to 0-14 victory over Fermanagh at the TUS Gaelic Grounds was enough for Billy Lee’s outfit to return to the top two tiers for the first time since 2007.

They will be joined by Louth who overcame Wicklow 2-17 to 1-13. Ciarán Downey and Tom Jackson raised green flags while the Garden County were relegated to Division 4. 

Joining them in the bottom tier is Laois as Longford retained their Division 3 status with a seven-point triumph in O’Moore Park.

Joseph Hagan kicked 1-6 and Dessie Reynolds also scored a goal as Billy O’Loughlin’s men were victorious 2-17 to 1-13. 

At Corrigan Park, a second-half penalty from John Heslin handed Westmeath a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Antrim. 

In Division 2, the already relegated Down suffered an eight-point loss against Clare. Aaron Griffin and Cian O Dea found the back of the net in a 2-14 to 1-9 victory. 

Derry finished their campaign with a 1-16 to 2-11 win in Navan. Rory Gallagher’s men finish on an impressive 11 points, but remain in Division 2 as they needed Roscommon to slip up against Galway. 

A Jack O’Connor goal and a Shane Walsh penalty was not enough for Andy McEntee’s side who finish in fourth place with six points. 

Finally, in Division 4, Sligo wrapped up their campaign with a six-point win over Leitrim. It finished 2-16 to 2-10, with Patrick O’Connor scoring two goals for the home team. There were two red cards in the tie. Leitrim’s Keith Beirne saw red in the first half and Sean Carrabine was dismissed in the second. 

Football League Results

Division 2

Meath 2-11 Derry 1-16 

Down 1-09 Clare 2-14 

Division 3 

Wicklow 1-13 Louth 2-17 

Limerick 1-16 Fermanagh 0-14 

Laois 1-13 Longford 2-17 

Antrim 0-12 Westmeath 1-13 

Division 4

Sligo 2-16 Leitrim 2-10 

 

 

 

