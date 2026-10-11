Champions Na Piarsaigh to face Kilmallock in Limerick senior hurling final

Limerick SHC Semi-Final Results:

Na Piarsaigh 2-24 Doon 3-16

Kilmallock 2-19 Monaleen 2-17

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CHAMPIONS NA PIARSAIGH will look to defend their Limerick SHC title when facing off against Kilmallock in two weeks, after the pair saw off Doon and Monaleen in Sunday’s semi-finals.

For Na Piarsaigh, the target is a tenth title, with the previous nine all won since 2011. Kilmallock are confident of title number 13, having last won in 2021.

Goals from Oisín O’Reilly and Pierce Connery helped propel Kilmallock to a 21st Limerick senior decider. There was drama aplenty as a late goal from Eoghan Maher gave Monaleen hope.

Despite getting to within a point, Monaleen coughed up a possession which allowed sub Conor Staunton push the gap out to two deep in stoppage time. It finished 2-19 to 2-17 in the curtain raiser at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

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In what was a maiden appearance in the last four for Ken Dunne’s Monaleen, they led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time, as Kilmallock failed to get into their flow.

Having won all five group games to qualify directly into the last four, the Balbec had opening half scores from Steven Quirke, Shane O’Brien and Phelim O’Reilly. In reply came points from Eoghan O’Driscoll, a brace from Donnacha O Dálaigh and other from Darragh Langan.

The evergreen Graeme Mulcahy put Kilmallock ahead for the first time on 43 minutes, hitting twice in quick-fire fashion.

However, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, the Monaleen skipper doubled on a dropping free to find the net and infuse belief in his side. In a frantic final quarter, Oisin O’Reilly buried the first Kilmallock major, before Pierce Connery tidied up a second after a Jamie Power save, five from time. Monaleen’s appeals for over-carrying fell on deaf ears.

Maher’s goal set up a grandstand finish, but James Hickey’s men held out.

In the second game, there was a repeat of the last two deciders. Na Piarsaigh got the better of Doon, 3-16 to 2-24, in a game that sparked to life late on.

A rare goal from Emmet McEvoy after eight minutes gave Na Piarsaigh a 1-4 to 0-1 lead. He picked out the top corner after a sweeping move and by half time, it was largely the difference. The champions led 1-11 to 0-10, with Adam English registering three from play for Derek McGrath’s Doon.

Dean Coleman’s wonderful solo goal on 38 minutes brought the gap back to three points.

However, wind assisted in the second half, Na Piarsaigh who had the returning William O’Donoghue powered to victory.

Na Piarsaigh's Will O'Donoghue. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Again on 53 minutes, Doon found a goal, this time Chris Thomas, to move to within a point. A point from Downes was eroded when Coleman struck for his second green flag to give Doon the lead.

The drama wasn’t over as Downes buried a goal immediately, at the other end before Keith Dempsey widened the gap late on. Doon couldn’t get close and trailed by five at the whistle.

It will be a fifth consecutive final for the Caherdavin side, and a fourth meeting with Kilmallock in a decider.

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