Linfield insist new kit's UVF resemblance is 'coincidental and unintentional'

In a statement, the football club from Beflast has ‘robustly and vigorously rejected’ claims to the contrary.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Jun 2020, 1:17 PM
56 minutes ago 12,396 Views 31 Comments
https://the42.ie/5121159

EaOf50uXkAI1kMd Linfield unveiled a new away kit this week. Source: Linfield FC

SUGGESTIONS THAT LINFIELD’S new away kit was inspired by the colours of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) have been vehemently dismissed by the Belfast side.

The predominantly purple Umbro strip, which also features an orange sash, has generated a significant amount of attention since its unveiling on Wednesday.

However, any similarity to flags used by the loyalist paramilitary group is “coincidental and unintentional”, according to the Windsor Park club.

“The design has met with approval from large numbers of supporters but unfortunately and sadly, there have been certain suggestions from a small number from outside the club which this club can not ignore,” reads a statement released today by the NIFL Premiership champions.

“For the avoidance of all doubt, the design is of a football kit for a football club and any similarity/likeness/resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional.

uvf-flags An Ulster Volunteer Force flag. Source: PA

“Any allegation or inference to the contrary is robustly and vigorously rejected by this club which prides itself on being inclusive, open to all and representative of all.

“Linfield FC is totally opposed to all forms of bigotry, prejudice, violence and discrimination.” 

Linfield, whose support is drawn traditionally from the unionist community, is Northern Ireland’s most successful football club, having won 53 league titles and 43 Irish Cups.

