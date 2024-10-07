British & Irish Lions reach profit-sharing agreement with touring players

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions have confirmed that players selected for the 2025 tour of Australia will become the first to benefit from a profit-sharing model with the organisation.

The new partnership between the Lions and squad members from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales will see players earn a portion of the tour profits from next summer.

Lions players have traditionally been paid a flat tour fee with bonuses dependent on performance. The Lions have not yet clarified whether the new profit-sharing arrangement will replace or complement the traditional payment model.

The Dublin-based company from which the Lions operate made €9.6 million in profit during the Covid-affected tour of South Africa in 2021. The previous tour to New Zealand yielded €9.3m in profit.

Rugby Players Ireland CEO Simon Keogh acted on behalf of players from all four unions to complete the profit-sharing deal for 2025 and beyond, which the Lions say will also yield “increased collaboration” with players around “scheduling and preparation”.

Advertisement

It’s understood that players will particularly have input into their training schedule prior their departure from Australia, with Andy Farrell’s side set to have a training camp before their pre-tour match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, 20 June.

Players will also be consulted in a post-tour debrief session to review all aspects of the trip to Australia next summer.

Lions CEO Ben Calveley said: “We know that players love playing for the Lions and it is the pinnacle of their professional careers, and this landmark agreement highlights how they are at the centre of our thinking.

“This announcement reflects the Lions’ integral role within an aligned professional rugby ecosystem and follows the announcement of our strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship, and the joint venture with Rugby Australia for next year’s Tour.”

Ieuan Evans, Irish Lions’ chair, added: “This is a significant development for the players who are integral to the success of every Lions tour, and it is right that their efforts on and off the pitch are recognised.

“With less than nine months to go until the first Test in Australia, anticipation is building, and we are committed to creating the very best environment for our players both on and off the pitch, supporting them all the way and ensuring they have an amazing Lions experience.

“I am delighted that we have reached this agreement with the players and want to thank everyone for their efforts in making it happen.”

Simon Keogh, Rugby Players Ireland CEO, said: “Players are central to the ongoing success of The British & Irish Lions Tours and we are delighted that their views – including those of Lions heroes of the past – have been heard throughout this process. I’d like to thank The British & Irish Lions for their honesty, transparency, and genuine consideration of the players’ voice.

“As a result, I believe that we have reached an agreement that is both fair and reflective of the strong collaboration between all stakeholders in rugby.”

The player captains of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales also expressed their satisfaction with the profit-sharing agreement, with Peter O’Mahony saying that it “recognises the role players play across the Lions tour, both on and off the field.

“It’s great to see a commitment to ensuring everyone benefits from the success of each tour,” added the Munster back row.