Lions confirm positive Covid-19 case leaving tonight's Sharks game in doubt

THE LIONS HAVE confirmed that a member of their management team has tested positive for Covid-19 following a lateral flow test.

Two Lions players and two other members of staff have been identified as close contacts of the positive case and all are now in isolation.

All members of the Lions set-up have since been PCR tested and their game against the Sharks this evening is still set to take place provided that “the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon,” according to a Lions statement.

If the game goes ahead, the kick-off time will be moved an hour later [7pm Irish time].

This is the Lions’ first positive Covid-19 case since arriving in South Africa, which is currently in the midst of an alarming third wave of the virus.

The Lions’ scheduled clash with the Bulls this Saturday was cancelled yesterday after an outbreak of Covid in the Bulls’ camp.

Meanwhile, the Springboks’ preparation for the Lions Test series, which is due to start on on 24 July, is in disarray after the cancellation of their planned clash with Georgia this Friday.

The Boks have reported 12 new Covid cases this week, following two last week, while Georgia have four positive cases in their camp.

The Boks have had to suspend all training and place their entire group in isolation as a result.

It remains to be seen if the Lions’ clash with the Sharks can proceed this evening, but Covid making its way into the tourists’ camp is another huge blow to the viability of this tour continuing.

“We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the Tour, which included regular testing and rigorous Covid-19 counter-measure planning and protocols,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for the British & Irish Lions.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

“Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested. The Medical Advisory Group await the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight’s game.

“The five individuals effected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.

“Further updates will follow in due course.”