First ever Lions women's game to take place in Cardiff against France

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions Women’s team will play their first ever game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff against France, before they tour New Zealand next year.

The Lions take on France on Friday 27 August, while the tour begins on 4 September next year against a Black Ferns XV at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei.

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The first Test against the Black Ferns at Go Media Stadium in Auckland takes place on Saturday 11 September.

The Lions will then take on an Invitational XV in Hamilton on Tuesday 14 September, before the second Test in Wellington on Saturday 18 September.

The Series concludes with the third and final Test in Christchurch on Saturday 25 September.

Jo Yapp, the Lions head coach, said of the fixture announcement: “There are moments in sport that only come around once.

“For our British and Irish Lions Women’s team to step onto the field for the first time, on home soil and in front of our fans, is going to be incredibly special.”