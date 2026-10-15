Soccer coach Lisa Fallon set for backroom role with Éamonn Fitzmaurice's Galway

NEW GALWAY FOOTBALL manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice is set to bring experienced soccer coach and analyst Lisa Fallon into his backroom team ahead of the new inter-county season.

The Irish Examiner first reported that Fallon, who previously worked with Jim Gavin’s Dublin footballers alongside an extensive CV in both men’s and women’s soccer, will join the Tribesmen as a coach.

Fallon holds Uefa’s highest soccer coaching qualification, the Pro Licence, and has worked as head coach to the Galway United men’s football team and as first-team coach to the Cork City men’s footballers.

The Dubliner also spent five years working as an analyst with the Northern Ireland men’s national team, which included their historic debut appearance at the 2016 European Championships, before joining Gavin’s Dublin footballers as performance coach for their victorious 2018 All-Ireland campaign.