Lisandro Martinez's blistering attack on United bosses: 'It’s a reflection of how is our club at the moment'

LISANDRO MARTINEZ HAS launched an astonishing attack on director of football Jason Wilcox and the Manchester United hierarchy for failing to back under-fire boss Michael Carrick in the summer.

Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League extended the Red Devils’ winless run to a fifth match in all competitions and heaped further pressure on the head coach.

Pablo Barrios scored after 50 seconds at the Metropolitano, where substitute Ademola Lookman ended a spirited United response by finding the net shortly after Leny Yoro was sent off.

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But this trip to Spain will not be remembered for the on-field action after Martinez’s unprecedented caustic post-match critique at the way the club has been run.

Lisandro Martínez did NOT hold back after United's loss to Atletico 😬👀 https://t.co/OGo25Pzd30 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

“Really poor (performance), really poor,” the fuming Argentina international told Prime Video.

“I have to control myself a lot but sometimes it’s a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment.

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, from up, to be more players to compete because many, many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.”

Asked whether he is saying that United do not possess a Champions League quality squad, Martinez said: “I expect more, honestly. I expect more (investment).

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director.

“We have to be honest and also as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”