Wednesday 7 July 2021
Liveblog

0-0

10′ - After some nice link-up play, finally, by Denmark, Jens Stryger plays a lovely ball over the top for Mikkel Damsgaard to chase. It looks briefly ominous for England but Kyle Walker deals with it exceptionally well, covering across and putting himself between Damsgaard and ball to erase any semblance of danger.

0-0

8′ – The Danes haven’t yet gotten a foothold. They’re struggling to keep pace and haven’t yet enjoyed a sustained spell of possession. They do look content, however, to try and absorb as best they can and ride out this early English storm.

0-0

6′ - Ooft, England are tearing into it, here. Harry Kane whips a beautiful cross across the entire Danish defence from the right-hand side, but it’s just out of reach of Sterling who was charging in from the opposite side.

0-0

5′ - Raheem Sterling looks ‘on it’. Sharp, impish, energetic. He’s causing the Danes bother down that left flank.

0-0

3′ - England have started at breakneck speed, hassling the Danes and almost creating a chance. Some complaints about a potential back-pass that Kasper Schmeichel was accused by some England fans and players of picking up, but it was more of a bobble off his own defender from what I saw.

Flag

Kick-off

The Danes get us under way. They’re playing from left to right on the broadcast angle. Of course, that makes no odds to those of you following this match on a liveblog.

Skippers Harry Kane and Simon Kjaer pose with a signed jersey — I think and England jersey — with Christian Eriksen’s name on the back, that Kane presented to Kjaer for his former Spurs team-mate.

Here comes the little car with the ball. Hahaha, can we keep that even after the Euros, after the pandemic? It’s never not funny.

The Danish anthem was, of course, booed.

The Vikings last invaded Britain in 1066, lads. Get over it.

God Save The Queen is roared out and here we go.

Five minutes to kick-off

‘Sweet Caroline’ has now replaced that bastardised version of Atomic Kitten classic ‘Whole Again’ as it’s bellowed out around Wembley.

And here come the teams. Fierce noise.

After this interesting piece by Tony O’Donoghue…

…Liam Brady on RTÉ says we need to “leave aside” Oliver Cromwell, the Black and Tans, and get behind the Three Lions tonight because “this is a likeable England team” that plays good football.

Richie Sadlier says he wants England to lose, but only because they’re playing the Danes who have been through a lot.

Didi Hamann, then, says he disagrees with Liam about England’s brand of football and adds: “I couldn’t care less if they lose.”

Oh my…

I’ve spent most of my day trying to think of a hypothetical Irish equivalent to this.

The Artane Boys Band playing ‘Joxer’ outside Panti Bliss’ gaff? Aslan belting out ‘The Fields’ in Michael D. Higgins’ back garden? Suggestions welcome.

Gavan Casey here, by the way, and I’ll be typing you through the action at Wembley tonight if you can’t make it in front of a telly.

First, allow me to whet the appetite…

It's almost time

How’re we doing, folks? Here we go: a European Championship semi-final between our great historic enemy, and the English.

Kick-off is just over a half an hour away, and by 10pm, we should know who will be getting bear-hugged by Giorgio Chiellini at Wembley this Sunday: England or Denmark.

What do you reckon?


Poll Results:

Det kommer hjem (192)
It's coming home (41)


Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

