Arne Slot fumes at ‘wrong decision’ to disallow Liverpool’s equaliser

LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH Arne Slot felt the decision to disallow their equaliser against Manchester City was wrong but accepted his side were second-best in the 3-0 defeat.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku gave the hosts a convincing victory, but Slot was unhappy Virgil van Dijk’s header which would have made it 1-1 was ruled out for Andy Robertson being in an offside position.

“I think it is obvious and clear the wrong decision has been made,” he told Sky Sports.

“He (Robertson) didn’t interfere at all with what the goalkeeper can do. Immediately after the game someone showed me a goal the same referee allowed for City against Wolves last season.”

Despite his frustrations, Slot could have no complaints about the result.

“A very difficult first half for us. They were pressing us really high, we struggled a lot in the first half. It was obvious they were better than us,” he added.

“You are hoping you can get to the end of the half 1-0 behind and then there were five to 10 minutes that were influential: Instead of going 1-1, it went to 2-0.

“But that could have influenced the game in a positive way for us as the first half we were so poor.”

Asked about their title defence Slot said: “Last season when we were eight points clear it never felt it was done already, but as Liverpool manager at this moment in time I don’t think I should talk about the number one position.”

Meanwhile, Roy Keane believes Liverpool are out of the title race and in crisis.

“I think it is crisis time for Liverpool, to lose seven in 10 with five league losses this season, it has to be a crisis for a team like Liverpool,” the former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder said.

“Defensively they are all over the place. The full-backs are a huge problem, the centre-half (Ibrahima Konate) looks a nervous wreck.

“You watch players dangling their legs, it’s not what champions do. Put your body on the line.

“If you are not at it as a team and are a little bit off get the basics right, stopping crosses and being difficult to play against.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, how badly do they want it?”

City boss Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th game with a comprehensive victory, but credited the players for the success.

“My players gave me a good present with this performance against the champions,” he said.

“We had to perform good and many good things happened, they all performed to the highest level.

“Defensively it was really good. We know their threat in behind with Mo (Salah) and the quality of (Dominik) Szoboszlai and (Florian) Wirtz, and we have incredible energy with our people. Playing at home and winning is good for the international break.

“Gigi (Donnarumma) made the saves he should, both the full-backs were outstanding. The midfielders gave us a lot of passes and control.

“Of course the threat of Jeremy (Doku) was outstanding alongside Erling (Haaland).”