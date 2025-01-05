The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool and Manchester United share the spoils in Anfield thriller
Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United
MANCHESTER UNITED HELD Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League this evening.
Lisandro Martinez smashed home to open the scoring in the 52nd minute, before Cody Gakpo hit back in similar fashion just before the hour mark.
Mo Salah then put Liverpool in front from the spot in the 70th minute after a Matthijs de Ligt handball, but Amad Diallo levelled matters 10 minutes later.
Neither side could find a winner through a thrilling second half, with Harry Maguire missing a big chance at the death.
More to follow.
Liverpool Manchester United Match Report Premier League