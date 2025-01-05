Liverpool and Manchester United share the spoils in Anfield thriller

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United

MANCHESTER UNITED HELD Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Lisandro Martinez smashed home to open the scoring in the 52nd minute, before Cody Gakpo hit back in similar fashion just before the hour mark.

Mo Salah then put Liverpool in front from the spot in the 70th minute after a Matthijs de Ligt handball, but Amad Diallo levelled matters 10 minutes later.

Neither side could find a winner through a thrilling second half, with Harry Maguire missing a big chance at the death.

More to follow.