Local lad Keogh grabs dramatic late winner as managerless Sligo secure first win in 6

Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

THERE WAS late drama at The Showgrounds as local lad Seamas Keogh scored at the death to seal a first win in six games for Sligo Rovers as they overcame Derry City 2-1.

Rovers took the lead in the first half through Garry Buckley before Jamie McGonigle made it one apiece.

Substitute Keogh struck in the dying seconds to earn his side an important three points.

It was a busy couple of days for the home side, with manager Liam Buckley departing the club by mutual consent on Sunday morning.

The news came as a shock to others within the league, but Sligo’s poor form suggests that something needs to change.

John Russell will take over as interim manager, and in his first game in charge, the former Rovers player made two changes from the side that lost to Bohemians on Friday night.

Paddy Kirk and Adam McDonnell came into the side with both Robbie McCourt and David Cawley missing out.

The hosts have won just two games at home this season, while their opponents Derry City have lost just once on the road.

Rovers haven’t won in their last five games, while Ruaidhri Higgins’ side have picked up two defeats and two draws in their last four.

Higgins made two changes to his side following Friday’s defeat to Dundalk, James Akintunde and Daniel Lafferty came into the side with Matty Smith and Ciaran Coll dropping to the bench.

Both sides were evenly matched in the opening stages, as they tried to frustrate one another into making an error.

Finding a breakthrough was proving difficult, but the hosts found a way after 20 minutes.

Adam McDonnell’s corner from the right was poked home by Garry Buckley to put the Bit O’Red ahead.

Ed McGinty had to come off his line to take the ball from the feet of Joe Thomson moments later as the Candystripes pushed for an equaliser.

Karl O’Sullivan’s effort was well held by Brian Maher in the Derry goals before the visitors were back in the game.

The league’s top scorer, McGonigle, produced a fine finish after Buckley’s clearance hit off Colm Horgan, to see the sides go in level at the halfway point.

In what was a fairly even second half, it was the hosts who looked most likely to strike again as both sides tried to find a late winner.

Although McGonigle saw a couple of decent efforts saved in the closing stages, finding Ed McGinty in superb form in the nets for Sligo Rovers.

Substitute Seamas Keogh came close to giving his side a late lead after he jinked his way into the box before his shot was saved.

Seconds later, the same player netted the winner for his side as he took a couple of touches before unleashing his shot at goal.

The Showgrounds erupted as the Bit O’Red recorded a first home win in a month and the post-Liam Buckley era got off to a positive start.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley (Nando Pijnaker 70), Paddy Kirk; Niall Morahan (Seamas Keogh 86), Greg Bolger; Will Fitzgerald, Adam McDonnell, Karl O’Sullivan (Cillian Heaney 82); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Eoin Toal, Shane McEleney (Ciaran Coll 78), Cameron McJannet; Ronan Boyce, Danny Lafferty (Matty Smith 60); Cameron Dummigan (Brandon Kavanagh 26), Will Patching, Joe Thomson; James Akintunde, Jamie McGonigle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.