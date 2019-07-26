This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne close in on Premier Division return

Elsehwere, Bray Wanderers defeated Athlone Town and the Munster derby was a seven-goal thriller.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 11:07 PM
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FIRST DIVISION LEADERS Shelbourne took a big step towards promotion back to the top tier of the SSE Airtricity League this evening.

A 5-2 win at home to Wexford, coupled with second-placed Drogheda United’s draw with Cabinteely, allowed Shels to open up an eight-point gap at the top with just five games remaining.

Shelbourne were cruising at 3-0 at half-time in tonight’s game at Tolka Park. Ciaran Kilduff scored twice — once from the penalty spot — and Ryan Brennan was also on target to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

However, two goals from Danny Furlong had Wexford back in the game by the 58th minute. Nevertheless, new Shels signing Jaze Kabia sealed the victory with a brace of his own.

At United Park, Mark Doyle and Conor Kane both struck the woodwork for Drogheda as they played out a goalless draw with Cabinteely, who finished the game with 10 men after Jack Hudson was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chris Lyons.

Shamrock Rovers loanee Dean Williams helped himself to a hat-trick for Bray Wanderers, who recorded a 3-0 home win over Athlone Town.

The Munster derby between Limerick and Cobh Ramblers produced seven goals, with Ramblers running out 4-3 winners at Markets Field.

The visitors were three goals to the good at the break, thanks to Brian Murphy (2) and Ian Turner, who was on the mark against one of his former clubs.

Sean Sweeney and Karl O’Sullivan gave Limerick a second-half lifeline, before Dave Hurley converted from the penalty spot to put Ramblers 4-2 ahead after Turner had been fouled by Shane Tracy.

Lee Devitt fired home in the 76th minute for Limerick but it was ultimately a mere consolation goal for the Blues.

Tonight

  • Bray Wanderers 3-0 Athlone Town
  • Drogheda United 0-0 Cabinteely
  • Limerick 3-4 Cobh Ramblers
  • Shelbourne 5-2 Wexford

Tomorrow

  • Longford Town v Galway United (7.30pm)

The42 Team

