All of last night's League of Ireland highlights including stunning Cork and Waterford strikes

ALL 10 PREMIER DIVISION clubs were in action last night as the third round of fixtures were down for decision in the new SSE Airtricity League season.

The big game of the night was the Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, where Bohemians saw off Shamrock Rovers, who had Aaron Greene dismissed in the first half…

At Oriel Park, champions Dundalk had to come from behind against UCD to pick up their first win of the season.

Cork City, last year’s runners-up, were also victorious for the first time this season, with a superb Gearoid Morrissey strike helping them to overcome Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Finn Harps halted St Patrick’s Athletic‘s 100% start by earning a point at Richmond Park.

A brilliant late goal from Cory Galvin wasn’t enough for Waterford to take something from their game against Derry City at the Brandywell, where two visiting players managed to put the ball in their own net.

