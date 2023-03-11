Shels beat Bohs in Dublin derby, Rovers hit Treaty for six

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE ran out 2-0 winners against Bohemians at Dalymount Park in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division this afternoon.

Teenager Jessie Stapleton gave Shels the lead after 18 minutes, and Noel King’s side were 2-0 up by half-time thanks to Megan Smyth-Lynch.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers hammered Treaty United 6-0 in front of more than 800 people at Tallaght Stadium. Jaime Thompson scored a second-half hat-trick for Rovers, after goals from Alannah McEvoy and Aoife Kelly gave Rovers a 2-0 lead a half-time. Lauren Kelly added a sixth in the dying minutes to complete a painful evening for Treaty.

Shels and Rovers are two of four teams to have won both of their opening games, joined at the top on six points by Peamount and Wexford.

Becky Watkins scored Peamount’s only goal in a 1-0 win over DLR Waves, while Rianna Jarrett and Emily Corbett were among the scorers in Wexford’s 3-1 win over Sligo Rovers.

Galway, meanwhile, got their first win of the season courtesy of a last-minute winning goal against Cork City, with Jenna Slattery’s 45-yard free-kick going in seemingly without a touch.

