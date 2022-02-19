London Irish edge out Saracens in high-scoring thriller to move into fifth

A LAST-GASP Paddy Jackson penalty secured a 32-30 win for London Irish over Saracens.

London Irish had led from the second minute when Benhard Janse van Rensburg scored the first of his two tries.

Nick Tompkins’ late converted try had put Saracens in the lead for the first time after the Exiles had Alex Coleman sent off.

But Jackson’s kick decided a dramatic contest.

Elsewhere, Leicester survived a scare to clinch their first English Premiership victory at Bath for 11 years as the leaders battled to a 24-20 win.

Steve Borthwick’s side had lost nine league games in a row at the Recreation Ground, but they ended that dismal sequence to secure a 14th Premiership win in 16 attempts this season.

Leicester trailed by six points at half-time against the Premiership’s bottom club, who were good value for their lead through tries from Will Muir, Max Ojomoh and Josh Bayliss.

Orlando Bailey added a penalty and conversion, but the Tigers were not to be denied as Jasper Wiese, Richard Wigglesworth and Freddie Burns all touched down.

Burns also kicked three conversions, while Bryce Hegarty booted a second-half penalty.

There was good news for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, with Bath back-row forward Taulupe Faletau playing the whole game in just his second appearance since suffering an ankle injury seven months ago.

Faletau could be in line for a Six Nations call-up ahead of next Saturday’s clash against England.

Harlequins got back on track as they defeated Wasps 29-24 at the Twickenham Stoop.

The Premiership champions ran in five tries in total as they ended a run of three successive defeats to move up to third place.

George Furbank missed a penalty with the final kick of the game as Sale claimed a 22-21 win at play-off rivals Northampton.

Furbank opted to take a shot at goal with the clock having hit 80, but his tricky attempt from close to the right touchline drifted just wide of the right post.

Northampton could have gone for the corner in a bid to bag a bonus-point win.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg provided the key contribution for Sale when he charged in for a try 20 minutes from time.

Former Connacht out-half AJ MacGinty added the conversion to put Sale one point up and they held on for a fourth successive Premiership success.