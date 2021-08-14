Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 August 2021
Longford's 23-game winless run continues as Finn Harps move up to 8th

Town are 14 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 668 Views 1 Comment
Ollie Horgan was sent off for arguing with officials (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Longford Town 0

Finn Harps 3

A HUGE WIN for Finn Harps as they moved up to eighth in the Premier Division table and left Longford Town 14 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Things look ominous for Town who are without a win in 23 games and have problems at both ends of the pitch; conceding and scoring. 

The home side started brightly as Harps looked nervous at times. Town left-back Paddy Kirk hit the upright in the second minute Dan Hawkins had a chance for Harps.

The Donegal side came more into the game and they broke the deadlock in the 14th minute; Jordan Mustoe’s cross into the box hit off Town defender Mick McDonnell and ended up in the net. 

On 20 minutes, Tunde Owolabi pulled the ball back, it fell to Mustoe but his stinging shot was saved by Town keeper Lee Steacy.

Harps keeper Mark McGinley pulled off a superb save in the 34th minute to deny Aodh Dervin who took a shot from about 30 yards out. Three minutes later and Harps doubled their advantage; Ryan Rainey with a stunning strike from outside the box.

The second half was a lively affair. Harps’ Owolabi headed over in the 50th minute while down the other end McGinley was called into action twice in the space of four minutes. He pulled off a terrific save to prevent McDonnell from scoring in the 51st minute and then saved Aaron O’Driscoll’s header. 

Town enjoyed possession and created chances but their efforts were weak and didn’t threaten Harps. Harps were delighted to sit back and soak up the pressure. In a game that was littered with yellow cards and not one dirty tackle, Harps manager Ollie Horgan was shown a red card in the 78th minute for disagreeing with a free-kick. 

Harps sealed the win in the 83rd minute when Sean Boyd headed home Barry McNamee’s corner. 

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Aaron McNally, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Darragh Nugent, Aodh Dervin; Rob Manley, Dean Williams (Callum Warfield 63), Dylan Grimes (Conor Davis 74); Aaron Dobbs (Aaron McCabe 88).

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley; Jordan Mustoe, Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney, David Webster; Dan Hawkins (Adam Foley ht), Barry McNamee, Ryan Connolly (John Dunleavy 70), Will Seymore, Ryan Rainey (Joel Bradley 90+1); Tunde Owolabi (Sean Boyd 78). 

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)

Deniese O'Flaherty

