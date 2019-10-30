Doyle secures Longford Town manager's role following Fenn's departure for Cork

Daire Doyle will remain at the helm at City Calling Stadium for next season. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN HAVE confirmed the appointment of Daire Doyle as their first-team manager for the 2020 League of Ireland season.

Doyle has been in charge of the First Division club on an interim basis since August, when predecessor Neale Fenn departed to take over at Cork City.

Having previously served as a player-coach under Pat Devlin at Cabinteely, Doyle joined Longford as assistant manager to Fenn ahead of the 2018 season.

“I’m really delighted to be announced as manager of LTFC,” he told the club’s official website. “It is a proud moment for myself, my family and my staff. The work starts now in preparing for the 2020 season for the club and I can’t wait to get going.”

After playing in England for clubs such as Coventry City and Kidderminster Harriers, Doyle returned to Ireland to join Longford in 2007, when the Dubliner was part of the side that finished FAI Cup runners-up to Cork City.

Doyle celebrates after Longford Town's win against UCD in their 2007 FAI Cup semi-final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The 39-year-old former midfielder went on to represent Bray Wanderers, Drogheda United and Shelbourne before making the move to Cabinteely in 2017.

After finishing in third place in the First Division this season, Longford’s promotion bid ended with a penalty-shootout defeat to Cabinteely in the play-offs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!