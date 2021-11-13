Dean Williams penalty sees Longford hold Waterford to 1-1 draw

Longford Town 1

Waterford 1

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

A DEAN WILLIAMS penalty saw Longford Town pick up their first point of the season against Waterford. Town had lost their previous three games to the Blues but Williams’ 75th minute penalty earned Town a draw in their final home game of the season.

Darragh Nugent played a perfect ball into Williams and he was taken down by Eddie Nolan. Williams dusted himself up and slotted the spot-kick past Brian Murphy.

For Waterford they are level on points with Finn Harps but stay in ninth due to an inferior goal difference. They finished the game with 10 men after defender Greg Halford received a second yellow card from referee Ray Matthews.

In what was a poor first half chances were at a premium. Williams shot straight at Murphy in the third minute while the visitors’ first chance on goal came in the ninth minute but Niall O’Keeffe should’ve done better with his effort.

As the half went on the Blues enjoyed a lot of possession but rarely made Town keeper Lee Steacy work. John Martin (Waterford) and Aaron Robinson (Town) both had chances from headers that were wide of the target. In the 38th minute Shane Griffin shot over as Town failed to clear a Waterford corner.

The second half was a lot better than the first as both sides upped their performances. Just like the first half Williams had the first effort after the break but Murphy again saved. In the 59th minute Town keeper Steacy brought off a fine save to deny Eddie Nolan.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 65th minute when Anthony Wordsworth hit a stunning strike through a crowded area to give the visitors the lead. 10 minutes later and Town were back on level terms when Williams made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Things got worse for the visitors on 86 minutes when Greg Halford was sent off after picking up a needless second yellow card. The Town defence stood firm as Waterford went in search of a second goal.

The battle to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot goes down to the final league game of the season.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Aaron Robinson (Callum Warfield, ‘68), Aodh Dervin, Darragh Nugent, Conor Davis (Aaron McNally, ‘68); Dean Williams, Rob Manley.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Greg Halford, Eddie Nolan, Jack Stafford; John Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Anthony Wordsworth, Phoenix Patterson; Shane Griffin (Callum Stringer, ‘73 (Kyle Ferguson, ‘78)), Junior Quitirna.

Referee: Ray Matthews.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!