Romelu Lukaku. Alamy Stock Photo
Absent

Romelu Lukaku to miss Belgium's game with Ireland

The Roma striker is out with a groin problem.
0
247
1 hour ago

ROMELU LUKAKU WILL miss Saturday’s friendly international against Ireland, the Belgian FA have announced. 

Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma, linked up with the Belgian squad but has a groin injury. He has since left the camp, but will rejoin to travel with the group to Dublin on Friday. 

Lukaku will not be considered for the Irish game, though remains in contention to play against England at Wembley next Tuesday. 

Kevin de Bruyne has already been ruled out of both games through injury. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also absent with a long-term knee injury. 

Johan Bakayoko (PSV), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce) Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta),  Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) and Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) are the other forwards named in the Belgian squad. 

Ireland will be without Troy Parrott and Liam Scales for the Belgian game because of injury. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
