Referee Maggie Farrelly to make history in men's Allianz League game

MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL become the first female referee to take charge of a men’s national league match this weekend.

The Cavan native has been named to officiate in Sunday’s Division 4 football fixture between Leitrim and London at Carrick-on-Shannon, with throw-in scheduled for 12pm.

It is not the first time that the experienced Farrell has made GAA history, however.

She was the first woman to referee a senior men’s inter-county match — a McKenna Cup game between Fermanagh and St Mary’s — back in January 2016.

Last November, Farrelly also became the first female referee to take charge of a senior men’s county final, a Cavan senior football championship final replay between Gowna and Ramor United.

