Dublin: 6°C Monday 14 February 2022
Referee Maggie Farrelly to make history in men's Allianz League game

The Cavan official will take charge of the Division 4 football match between Leitrim and London this Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Feb 2022, 5:14 PM
Maggie Farrelly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL become the first female referee to take charge of a men’s national league match this weekend. 

The Cavan native has been named to officiate in Sunday’s Division 4 football fixture between Leitrim and London at Carrick-on-Shannon, with throw-in scheduled for 12pm. 

It is not the first time that the experienced Farrell has made GAA history, however.

She was the first woman to referee a senior men’s inter-county match — a McKenna Cup game between Fermanagh and St Mary’s — back in January 2016.

Last November, Farrelly also became the first female referee to take charge of a senior men’s county final, a Cavan senior football championship final replay between Gowna and Ramor United.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie