Major scare for Arsenal in Brazil win

ARSENAL SUFFERED a major injury scare as defender Gabriel limped out of Brazil’s friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old went down just before the hour mark and received treatment to his right thigh before being substituted by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Gabriel’s absence would be a major blow for the Gunners after a fine start to the season based on a firm defence that has conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League games.

Chelsea’s teenage winger Estevao opened the scoring for Brazil, and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro added the second from a free-kick in a 2-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Spain all but mathematically booked their ticket to the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Georgia on Saturday, with Turkey delaying their celebrations by edging Bulgaria 2-0.

A brace by Marko Arnautovic fired Austria to a 2-0 win away to Cyprus that nudged them closer to World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998.

But Belgium missed the chance to secure their spot at the finals after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan.

Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace as Spain maintained their perfect qualification record by outclassing Georgia in Tbilisi.

Advertisement

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 11 minutes after Giorgi Gocholeishvili was penalised for handling Ferran Torres’s cross.

Martin Zubimendi doubled the European champions’ advantage on 22 minutes after he was left unmarked to slot home a pass from Fabian Ruiz.

And Torres put the game to bed 10 minutes before the break by converting a cross from Oyarzabal.

Torres returned the favour for Oyarzabal to notch his second just past the hour mark.

Spain's Martin Zubimendi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

That commanding victory left Spain with a three-point lead over Turkey at the top of Group E and a vastly superior goal difference.

Turkey would have to pull off a stunning seven-goal victory away to Spain on Tuesday to pip La Roja to automatic World Cup qualification.

Spain have scored 19 goals in their five matches so far, without conceding a single one.

Hakan Calhanoglu gave Turkey the lead from the penalty spot on 18 minutes following a handball in the box, but the hosts laboured to add to that in Bursa until Atanas Chernev bundled a cross past his own goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, seven minutes from time.

- Belgium close but held -

Austria are, like Spain, close to reaching the finals and could qualify later on Saturday if Bosnia fail to beat Romania at home, or by avoiding defeat against Bosnia on Tuesday.

Belgium’s qualification hopes have gone down to the wire after they failed to beat Kazakhstan, although with a home tie against Liechtenstein — who have lost all their matches so far — to come, they should comfortably secure that.

Belgium fell behind in the ninth minute to a strike from Dastan Satpaev but hit back early in the second half through Hans Vanaken.

They remain top of Group J with 15 points, two ahead of both North Macedonia and Wales, who won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive.

Jordan James scored the only goal of that game on 61 minutes, and with Wales hosting North Macedonia on Tuesday, they are well-placed to secure at least a play-off spot, although they need to win to overhaul their opponents for second place.

Additional reporting by Press Association

– © AFP 2025