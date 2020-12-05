BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mako Vunipola misses England’s Autumn Nations Cup final clash with France

The Saracens prop has barely trained this week due to a sore achilles and Ellis Genge takes his place at Twickenham.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 2:43 PM
48 minutes ago 818 Views 0 Comments
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

ENGLAND HAVE SUFFERED a setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Cup final against France after prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out with an achilles problem.

Vunipola sustained the injury in the final group match against Wales a week ago and, having struggled throughout training this week, he has lost his race to be fit for the Twickenham showdown on Sunday.

Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV with Joe Marler filling the loosehead vacancy among the replacements.

Vunipola had re-established himself as England’s first choice when Marler missed the start of the autumn because of a knee injury with Leicester prop Genge now second in the revised pecking order for a position where England have genuine depth

“Mako has been struggling throughout the week and has barely trained. His achilles is pretty sore,” Vunipola’s Saracens team-mate Jamie George said.

“It’s a big loss missing a player of Mako’s calibre, but what an exciting prospect having Ellis step in. We won’t lose much in terms of energy! Ellis deserves his chance as he has really stepped up this campaign.”

Five weeks after claiming the third Six Nations title of the Eddie Jones era, England are on the brink of lifting a second trophy at the conclusion to the longest autumn of them all.

While a hastily arranged and contrived format, the Autumn Nations Cup has filled the void created when the southern hemisphere giants were forced to cancel their customary end-of-year tours because of the coronavirus pandemic.

George insists England have embraced the makeshift tournament as they look to atone for their last appearance in a final – a 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the Yokohama showpiece to the 2019 World Cup.

And an additional layer of motivation will be the presence of 2,000 fans  as spectators return to Twickenham for the first time since March following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

