Rodri sees red as brilliant Bodo Glimt tear Man City asunder

MANCHESTER CITY’S HOPES of avoiding the Champions League play-off round suffered a blow as they crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat at Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt.

Rodri was sent off on a dismal night for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Arctic Circle.

Two first-half goals from Kasper Hogh, both after mistakes by Max Alleyne, and a later effort from Jens Petter Hauge stunned the visitors.

Rayan Cherki pulled one back but the scoreline actually flattered City, who struggled to trouble their impressive hosts.

The loss piled on the misery for City after their weekend derby loss to Manchester United and left them facing a crunch clash against Galatasaray in their final league phase match next week.

City could make excuses about the climate, a string of absentees or the artificial surface but they were ultimately outplayed.

Erling Haaland, on his return to his native Norway, was again kept quiet as Bodo produced one of the best results in their history.

City were without 11 senior players through either illness, injury, suspension or ineligibility.

Nevertheless, the manner in which Bodo repeatedly troubled them on the break was alarming.

They had a warning when Bodo’s pacey forwards got behind the defence – which again featured inexperienced centre-backs Abduokodir Khusanov and Alleyne – but failed to capitalise.

Typically City controlled a lot of possession but despite winning a series of corners, could not test home goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

Alleyne spurned a chance when he missed a header from a corner and things got worse for the youngster as Bodo pounced on two errors in quick succession.

Alleyne first missed a tackle on halfway that allowed Bodo to counter. Ole Didrik Blomberg raced into the area and recovered his footing after a collision with Khusanov to chip a cross to the far post.

Hogh headed firmly past Gianluigi Donnarumma and doubled his tally less than two minutes later after another Alleyne mistake.

This time the Under-21 international dwelt too long on the ball and Blomberg again got clear to tee up Hogh for a tap-in.

Hogh almost had a hat-trick after getting on the end of another moments later but this time Donnarumma saved.

City missed chances to level as Rodri fluffed a header and Haaland shot narrowly wide.

Tijjani Reijnders also fired at Haikin early in the second half but Bodo threatened again as Hakon Evjen tested Donnarumma.

Rodri then endured a nightmare few minutes, starting as he gave the ball away in the build-up to Bodo’s third. Hauge powered forward and curled a fine shot into the top corner from distance.

City replied immediately as O’Reilly won the ball outside the Bodo area and Cherki drove in a deflected low shot.

But Rodri was booked twice in quick succession, the second time for pulling back Blomberg, and was dismissed.

Bodo sensed a chance for more and Hauge hit the bar before Hogh had another disallowed for offside.

City wanted a penalty after Cherki went down in the area but their appeals were dismissed and Bodo claimed a deserved win.