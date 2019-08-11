This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United sign highly-rated Monaco teenager

16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri is on his way to Old Trafford.

By AFP Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,793 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761404
Hannibal Mejbri (file pic).
Image: Andre Ferreira
Hannibal Mejbri (file pic).
Hannibal Mejbri (file pic).
Image: Andre Ferreira

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE won the race to sign Monaco’s highly-rated teenager Hannibal Mejbri, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Mejbri’s future has been a hot topic since United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Lyon were reported to be competing for the 16-year-old’s signature.

United revealed they had “reached an agreement with Monaco for Hannibal Mejbri to join the club subject to Fifa approval”.

Reports claim the deal is worth up to £9.3 million, with the Ligue 1 club receiving half up front and the rest in potential add-ons.

France youth international Mejbri will complete the switch to United when he turns 17 in January.

He was reported to have visited United’s training ground with his parents, meeting the club’s French stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, who encouraged him to move to Old Trafford.

Mejbri only joined Monaco in a £1 million deal in August last year having had spells in the academies at Paris FC and AC Boulogne-Billancourt.

United have confirmed three other U18 players have received the required clearances.

Dillon Hoogewerf has arrived from Ajax and Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza, while goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has joined from IF Brommapojkarna.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

