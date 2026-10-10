Dominic Solanke snatches last-gasp point for 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford

Manchester United 1

Tottenham Hotspur 1

DOMINIC SOLANKE CAPITALISED on weak Manchester United defending as winless Tottenham recovered from Rodrigo Bentancur’s dismissal to snatch a late 1-1 draw as boos filled Old Trafford once again.

Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi led the bookmakers’ sack race odds heading into the weekend, with the Red Devils’ five-point return from five games now their joint worst start to a Premier League campaign.

Tottenham’s record was even worse having failed to win a match, and Bryan Mbeumo looked set to punish their latest wasteful display when turning to expertly fire home in the second half.

Bentancur’s sending-off for headbutting Luke Shaw increased the incline on Spurs’ uphill battle, but United failed to beat 10 men like against Manchester City in their last Premier League outing on home soil.

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Sandro Tonali was allowed to send over a stoppage-time cross which Solanke glanced home following some woeful defending by Lisandro Martinez, who scored a calamitous own goal against Fulham last time out.

Boos greeted the final whistle, just as they had at half-time, as the Red Devils’ wait for a top-flight victory extended to a fourth match as Spurs showed mental strength that should mean their winless run ends soon enough.

More to follow