Nine nominees for RTÉ Manager of the Year award named

THE NINE NOMINEES for the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year award have been named.

They include four from Gaelic games, two rugby managers and one each from soccer, horse racing and rowing.

They are:

Andy Farrell

Led Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2023 and was named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Dessie Farrell

Brought Sam Maguire back to the capital as Dublin reclaimed the All-Ireland Football crown.

John Kiely

Has steered Limerick to five of the last six All-Ireland hurling championships.

Stephen Bradley

Managed Shamrock Rovers to a fourth League of Ireland title in-a-row, becoming the first manager to do so.

Ronan O’Gara

Coached La Rochelle as they secured back-to-back Champions Cup titles.

Mick Bohan

Guided Dublin to a sixth All-Ireland ladies title.

Matthew Twomey

Was in charge as Cork defeated Waterford to win the All Ireland Camogie title

Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs gave the trainer a third Gold Cup and 94th Cheltenham Festival victory overall.

Dominic Casey

The Skibbereen rowing mastermind’s charges retained their World Championship title.

Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2023 live on Saturday 16 December.

The Awards being handed out on the night include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Manager of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year.