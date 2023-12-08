Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO John Kiely.
Gong

Nine nominees for RTÉ Manager of the Year award named

Strong field vying for award which will be handed out tomorrow week.
9
1.4k
1 hour ago

THE NINE NOMINEES for the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year award have been named.

They include four from Gaelic games, two rugby managers and one each from soccer, horse racing and rowing.

They are:

Andy Farrell                  

Led Ireland to a Grand Slam in 2023 and was named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Dessie Farrell          

Brought Sam Maguire back to the capital as Dublin reclaimed the All-Ireland Football crown. 

John Kiely              

Has steered Limerick to five of the last six All-Ireland hurling championships.

Stephen Bradley         

Managed Shamrock Rovers to a fourth League of Ireland title in-a-row, becoming the first manager to do so.

Ronan O’Gara            

Coached La Rochelle as they secured back-to-back Champions Cup titles.

Mick Bohan              

Guided Dublin to a sixth All-Ireland ladies title.

Matthew Twomey          

Was in charge as Cork defeated Waterford to win the All Ireland Camogie title

Willie Mullins         

Galopin Des Champs gave the trainer a third Gold Cup and 94th Cheltenham Festival victory overall.

Dominic Casey           

The Skibbereen rowing mastermind’s charges retained their World Championship title.

 

Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2023 live on Saturday 16 December.

The Awards being handed out on the night include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Manager of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year. 

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     