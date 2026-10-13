Duality of Manchester United with display of mild encouragement and painful vulnerability

THE DUALITY OF Manchester United was evident once again in this 2-0 defeat away to Atlético Madrid.

The opening goal came after just 49 seconds. United were both unfortunate and complicit in their own downfall in the 14 seconds it took for the home side to get out of their own box and Pablo Barrios’ shot to squirm over the line.

Michael Carrick’s side couldn’t react to a loose ball in the middle and one sharp pass was then enough to split the defence and leave them scurrying back aimlessly.

From that point on there were times when United still appeared mildly coherent and occasionally dangerous in attack. Bryan Mbeumo could have scored twice in the first half, one shot deflected wide and another well saved, while Bruno Fernandes almost equalised with a deft lob before the hour mark.

The United captain later struck the crossbar with a typically audacious effort from a short corner routine.

Carlos Baleba provided fresh impetus in midfield on his full debut and allowed Youri Tielemans to offer more support to Fernandes in a creative capacity.

Bruno Fernandes connects with a shot. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And yet, despite conjuring up moments of excitement and penetration United remained a painfully vulnerable outfit. A better, more ruthless side than Atlético would have picked them apart at will.

Advertisement

Of course, they are second in La Liga and a serious operation under Diego Simeone. Just count their Spanish World Cup winners and then throw a glance at Diogo Dalot at full back, one of United’s most experienced players who recently celebrated his 250th appearance for the club.

Cast your eye over his role in that Atlético opening goal and you will see a player so lacking in all of the basic traits and fundamentals required to function at the elite level.

United were also blessed and cursed by the input of VAR. Marcos Llorente had a ridiculous handball decision given against him in the build up to what should have been a perfectly legitimate second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Maybe the second half would have been a completely different prospect if the United players had that mountain to climb? You can talk all you like about game state but too often this season United have simply looked a state.

Ademola Lookman (left) after his goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The decision to send off Leny Yoro on 74 minutes seemed harsh when he showed quick recovery skills to adapt to a deflected through ball and put enough pressure on Jonathan David to prevent him from getting it under control.

Referee Glenn Nyberg was in the perfect position backing up the play and saw little wrong with the France international’s action. VAR felt differently and so did the official once he was sent to the screen.

Within five minutes United were 2-0 down when David had a shot saved by Senne Lemmens but Ademola Lookman was on hand for an easy tap in.

Michael Carrick will have reason to point to the Yoro red card as a vital moment in sealing his side’s fate, but doing so would only serve to ignore the bigger issues at play for a team that are bereft of the kind of confidence and belief that saw them qualify for this competition in the first place.

This is Atlético’s 14th successive Champions League campaign but a more potent team would have made United suffer far more than they did.

Leny Yoro leaves the pitch after his red card. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Julian Alvarez, the former Manchester City player, was given just his second start of the season and struck the post with a fine volley in the second half. He has been largely ostracised since attempting to force a move to Barcelona.

Simeone offered him a chance of some redemption against United but unlike so many others he was unable to find it.

United have lost or dropped points in different ways so far this season. Overwhelmed and outclassed by Hull City and given a sucker punch by 10-man City before the international break.

Spurs followed suit while down to 10 by nabbing a deserved point at the weekend. This defeat for Carrick and United just keeps a season of dysfunction ticking along with a feeling of inevitability about what is to come.

This was no moral victory or a sign of a team getting back on track simply because they did not completely collapse after the early setback.

The sporadic flashes of danger were nowhere near enough to blind anyone to the mounting problems for a manager who now looks as vulnerable as his players.