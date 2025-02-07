Advertisement
Harry Maguire celebrates his late winner.
Harry Maguire scores late winner as Manchester United beat Leicester in FA Cup

Bobby De Cordova-Reid had put Leicester ahead against lifeless United.
10.08pm, 7 Feb 2025
HARRY MAGUIRE’S THUMPING header secured FA Cup holders Manchester United a late 2-1 comeback win against his former club Leicester and returning favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman rejoined the club in the summer as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants and looked set to haunt his former employers on his first visit to Old Trafford since Ruben Amorim let him go.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Leicester ahead against lifeless United, who were booed off at the break but found a way past the Premier League strugglers in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho was introduced at half-time and helped change the tie, seeing an effort brilliantly cleared off the line by Caleb Okoli before sending in a cross that ended with fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee tapping in.

The fourth-round tie was heading towards extra time as stoppage time ebbed away, only for Bruno Fernandes to swing in a cross powered home by Maguire.

The former Leicester defender looked offside but there is no VAR at this stage of the FA Cup.

More to follow.

