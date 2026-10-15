Lisandro Martinez admits to speaking out of ‘frustration’ in post-match comments

LISANDRO MARTÍNEZ HAS attempted to take the sting out of his outburst against Manchester United’s hierarchy in a further statement issued on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Argentine defender accused the club of lacking ambition in two separate post-match interviews after Tuesday night’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atlético Madrid.

Martinez questioned United’s recruitment, telling CBS: “We (the players) take the responsibility, but also as a club I expect more, you know. I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.”

Sky Sports reported that the Argentina international was challenged over his comments by at least one player on the flight back from Spain, but his views are said to be shared by some frustrated teammates.

United have kept tight-lipped since the outspoken remarks, leaving Martinez, whose contract expires next summer, facing possible internal sanctions and an uncertain future.

In a statement released on Instagram late on Wednesday night, Martinez said he had spoken “out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted”.

He added: “When I talk about wanting more, I’m talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.

“I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment.”

Martinez had doubled down on his initial comments on Prime Video in an interview with former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

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“We are trying to be positive and trying to be honest,” Martinez told CBS. “We have to change, we have to do more because I think we are capable of doing better.

“We have the players and, yeah, we expect, but also, for sure, when you watch the television, and you watch the games, you see the players and the manager, and you point the finger, which is right.

“We take the responsibility, but also as a club I expect more, you know. I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.

“I expect more. We need more, and we need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League, to talk about winning the Premier League in terms of other things.”

When Schmeichel pointed out that it is only October, the frustrated United defender said: “Yeah, but every season we are talking [about] the same thing.”

After the 1999 treble winner interjected to say that clubs do not win or lose anything at this stage of a campaign, Martinez said: “No, no, for sure. For sure. But if we don’t say the truth, nothing will change.”

United’s players are due back at Carrington on Thursday following a day off, and under-fire Carrick is due to speak to the media on Friday to preview the trip to rivals Leeds.

Martinez’s comments are sure to dominate the press conference looking ahead to Sunday’s Elland Road encounter, even if the club communicate an update about him before then.

The 28-year-old, whose Old Trafford deal runs until 2027 with the option of a further year, was guilty of allowing Dominic Solanke to score a late leveller in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Three days on, he was part of the side defeated 2-0 by Atlético, extending United’s winless run to a fifth match in all competitions.

“I think the belief, the energy [are issues],” Martinez said. “We are not playing well as a team. You can see the disconnection.

“We can’t do sometimes three, four passes together and the body language. We miss some chances, and we are negative.”