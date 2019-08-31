More frustration for Man United as Vestergaard header earns Southampton a point

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE held to a third successive Premier League match without a win as Jannik Vestergaard earned 10-man Southampton a 1-1 home draw on Saturday.

Danish defender Vestergaard broke his duck for the club with a towering 58th-minute header to cancel out Daniel James’ opener.

The latter had secured United an early lead with a well-taken third goal in four games but United were unable to add a second, even after Kevin Danso’s dismissal in the 73rd minute.

Another frustrating result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side comes in the wake of a deflating 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and sends them into the international break on a sour note.

Wales international James needed 10 minutes of his fourth top-flight appearance to draw level with Alexis Sanchez’s three-goal Premier League haul for United.

The Chilean, loaned out to Inter on Thursday, would have been envious of the room gifted to James, who darted in from the left and lashed beyond Angus Gunn.

James Ward-Prowse and goalscorer Daniel James battle for the ball. Source: Mark Kerton

Saints goalkeeper Gunn parried the 21-year-old’s next well-struck attempt, which followed an awkward Aaron Wan-Bissaka volley, and thwarted Marcus Rashford shortly after the interval.

Southampton eventually mounted a period of pressure and were rewarded when Vestergaard climbed above Victor Lindelof and nodded in Danso’s cross.

The odds swung back in United’s favour when, 18 minutes from time, defender Danso dived in on Scott McTominay and received a second booking.

Gunn had to produce a smart save with his legs from Rashford as the away side became increasingly desperate for a winner but, aside from half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Mason Greenwood went to ground, there was little real concern for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

