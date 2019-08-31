This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More frustration for Man United as Vestergaard header earns Southampton a point

Jannik Vestergaard’s second-half header earned the Saints a point at St Mary’s on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 6,031 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4790560
Vestergaard celebrates with his Southampton team-mates.
Image: Mark Kerton
Vestergaard celebrates with his Southampton team-mates.
Vestergaard celebrates with his Southampton team-mates.
Image: Mark Kerton

MANCHESTER UNITED WERE held to a third successive Premier League match without a win as Jannik Vestergaard earned 10-man Southampton a 1-1 home draw on Saturday.

Danish defender Vestergaard broke his duck for the club with a towering 58th-minute header to cancel out Daniel James’ opener.

The latter had secured United an early lead with a well-taken third goal in four games but United were unable to add a second, even after Kevin Danso’s dismissal in the 73rd minute.

Another frustrating result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side comes in the wake of a deflating 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and sends them into the international break on a sour note.

Wales international James needed 10 minutes of his fourth top-flight appearance to draw level with Alexis Sanchez’s three-goal Premier League haul for United.

The Chilean, loaned out to Inter on Thursday, would have been envious of the room gifted to James, who darted in from the left and lashed beyond Angus Gunn.

southampton-v-manchester-united-premier-league-st-marys James Ward-Prowse and goalscorer Daniel James battle for the ball. Source: Mark Kerton

Saints goalkeeper Gunn parried the 21-year-old’s next well-struck attempt, which followed an awkward Aaron Wan-Bissaka volley, and thwarted Marcus Rashford shortly after the interval.

Southampton eventually mounted a period of pressure and were rewarded when Vestergaard climbed above Victor Lindelof and nodded in Danso’s cross.

The odds swung back in United’s favour when, 18 minutes from time, defender Danso dived in on Scott McTominay and received a second booking.

Gunn had to produce a smart save with his legs from Rashford as the away side became increasingly desperate for a winner but, aside from half-hearted appeals for a penalty when Mason Greenwood went to ground, there was little real concern for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie