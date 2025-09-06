'He killed us in every contact' - Hungary boss Rossi rages at referee

HUNGARY MANAGER MARCO Rossi raged at referee Harm Osmers while admitting Ireland deserved a point in their 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Hungary led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai, but Ireland fought back with Evan Ferguson’s goal after half-time and Adam Idah’s 92nd-minute equaliser. Ireland dominated the second half thanks largely to the straight red card shown to Sallai, who was judged to have raked his studs down Dara O Shea’s leg.

Speaking after the game, Rossi said Ireland deserved a draw but raged at the referee for allowing Ireland to be overly-physical, saying Ferguson’s goal should have been ruled out for what he argued was a foul by Nathan Collins on Varga in the build-up.

Advertisement

“There is disappointment and Ireland deserved the draw”, said Rossi. “We started well and dominated the game but then the referee began to think it was a wrestling match, not a football match. And it should be for both sides. The first goal was a clear elbow from Collins on Varga. You look at me like I say stupid things!

“It was a clear elbow. And then we have to defend with the ten men. It is still open and we could decide everything. I will be surprised at home if we have a similar referee [when the sides meet in Budapest in November.] He was killing us in every contact.

“Of course we had opportunities to score a third goal, also in first half. In the second half we had two or three chances from the right side, of course we missed some opportuniites, but Ireland are a solid team, a physical team, not easy to play against. If the referee lets them play this style of football, for us it was even more complicated, especially in the second half.”

Rossi was also irritated by the sending off, saying Sallai reacted to a foul that wasn’t given by Osmers.

“I am not happy with him [Sallai] and his attitude, of course. He reacted to a clear foul. It was a clear foul. Look at the video, you can see clearly – or I am blind – if you look at the video there was a clear foul on our player, ref did not whistle, our player was a reaction of frustration, went to press the opponent, bit he did not step on his foot. At least he could give yellow, then he had a reaction that is much better to avoid in the future, for sure.

Hallgrimsson dismissed Rossi’s complaints when he was asked about them post-game.

“They were time wasting from the 15th minute so he can’t complain, they were throwing themselves down. Even though the referee gave them a warning, he didn’t do same later on in the game, so he was inconsistent in that sense.

“Listen if he is just pissed, then he is just pissed.”