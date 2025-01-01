Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Man United future

MARCUS RASHFORD HAS described the latest speculation concerning his future at Manchester United as “ridiculous”.

A report claimed the United striker had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from Old Trafford.

This comes after the 27-year-old said in an interview last month he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.

But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, wrote on Instagram: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”

Rashford was omitted from four successive matchday squads last month, starting with the derby against Manchester City, before being an unused substitute for Monday’s defeat by Newcastle.

He has struggled for form in what has been a difficult campaign for United, scoring just four times in the Premier League.