Advertisement
More Stories
Marcus Rashford during Monday night's warm-up before United's defeat to Newcastle. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMUFC

Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Man United future

The out-of-favour United forward was unhappy at a report claiming he had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from the club.
3.49pm, 1 Jan 2025
4

MARCUS RASHFORD HAS described the latest speculation concerning his future at Manchester United as “ridiculous”.

A report claimed the United striker had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from Old Trafford.

This comes after the 27-year-old said in an interview last month he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.

But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, wrote on Instagram: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”

Rashford was omitted from four successive matchday squads last month, starting with the derby against Manchester City, before being an unused substitute for Monday’s defeat by Newcastle.

He has struggled for form in what has been a difficult campaign for United, scoring just four times in the Premier League.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie