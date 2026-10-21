Mark Allen opens up on mental health struggles - 'I see the light now that I couldn’t see before'

SNOOKER PLAYER MARK Allen has released a statement outlining the mental health struggles he is facing and the treatment he has received.

Allen gave an honest and emotional interview to TNT Sports on Tuesday in the aftermath of his defeat in the Northern Ireland Open, losing 4-2 against Jordan Brown.

It was his first time competing since May, and he revealed afterwards that he was contemplating retirement, due to difficulties away from the sport.

“Not good if I’m honest, really overwhelmed, I’m in a bad place at the minute,” was Allen’s response, when asked about his return to snooker.

“I just don’t see a future with snooker in it if I’m honest. It is sad to say because it is all I’ve loved to do since I was 12, but the last few months have been really difficult. It has sort of put snooker into perspective for me. At the minute I’m just trying to survive.”

“That was easily the hardest match I’ve ever had to deal with” 💔 An emotional victory for Jordan Brown, as close friend Mark Allen opens up about the possibility of retirement following their match. https://t.co/SMmnCuBNve — TNT Sports (@tntsports) October 20, 2026

In a statement released on his social media account on Wednesday, he stated that he has been receiving treatment at a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks and that he was discharged in order to play in the Northern Ireland Open.

A statement on yesterday….. Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured I’m doing my best to turn things round. I have been in a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks, finally discharging so I could attempt to play in Belfast I owed that to my family, in particular my daughter to see me play for what could be the last time….. I also owed it to the fans who have supported me throughout my 21 years on tour I also owed that to World Snooker who have been amazing from day on in all this, in particular Simon Brownell and Neil Tomkins who have remained in touch regularly, even Simon paying me a visit in the clinic itself I’m not ok, but I’m ok in that itself. I’ve been much worse in the last few months than you saw yesterday. I literally didn’t see a future in anything….. My daughter kept me going, the therapists, staff and all the other patients were amazing and helped me through some really dark days I see the light now that I couldn’t see before but I do now. I also know it won’t happen overnight. I’m a work in progress!!! My fight and determination on the table has always been there for ones to see. I need to show those same fighting qualities off it now for a while Please don’t detract anything from Jordan yesterday, he’s been aware of my struggles and that can’t have been easy to play in but he handled it with grace and skill as I knew he would. Im proud to call him a friend I hope the rest of the event is a success and I will continue my treatments going forward and then see what’s ahead Thank you to every single message I have received on here, instagram, Facebook, text messages and WhatsApp’s, I’ve seen them all but a bit overwhelmed to reply right now. Just know that they have helped me a lot but I’m not going anywhere just yet!!!! I have so much to live for and this is only the beginning of my new journey Also, I was not made to do any interviews, I was simply given a choice and felt I owed it to everyone to speak. The media team at WST have been incredible through all this too Thank you all x — Mark Allen (@pistol147) October 21, 2026

Mark Allen Statement

“A statement on yesterday…..

“Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured I’m doing my best to turn things round.

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“I have been in a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks, finally discharging so I could attempt to play in Belfast

“I owed that to my family, in particular my daughter to see me play for what could be the last time….. I also owed it to the fans who have supported me throughout my 21 years on tour.

“I also owed that to World Snooker who have been amazing from day one in all this, in particular Simon Brownell and Neil Tomkins who have remained in touch regularly, even Simon paying me a visit in the clinic itself.

“I’m not ok, but I’m ok in that itself. I’ve been much worse in the last few months than you saw yesterday. I literally didn’t see a future in anything.

“My daughter kept me going, the therapists, staff and all the other patients were amazing and helped me through some really dark days.

“I see the light now that I couldn’t see before, but I do now. I also know it won’t happen overnight. I’m a work in progress!!! My fight and determination on the table has always been there for ones to see. I need to show those same fighting qualities off it now for a while.

“Please don’t detract anything from Jordan yesterday, he’s been aware of my struggles and that can’t have been easy to play in, but he handled it with grace and skill as I knew he would. I’m proud to call him a friend.

“I hope the rest of the event is a success and I will continue my treatments going forward and then see what’s ahead.

“Thank you to every single message I have received on here, instagram, Facebook, text messages and WhatsApp’s, I’ve seen them all but a bit overwhelmed to reply right now. Just know that they have helped me a lot, but I’m not going anywhere just yet!!!! I have so much to live for and this is only the beginning of my new journey.

“Also, I was not made to do any interviews, I was simply given a choice and felt I owed it to everyone to speak. The media team at WST have been incredible through all this too.

“Thank you all x.”

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If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports: