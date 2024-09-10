'I feel like I’ve come a long way' - Mark Keane signs contract extension with Adelaide Crows

MARK KEANE WILL remain at the Adelaide Crows until at least 2028 after signing a three-year contract extension.

The Cork man was already contracted to the AFL for next season and the new deal secures his future at a club where he has grown in stature in the past two years.

The 24-year-old defender played 21 games this year and cemented his spot in Adelaide’s backline where he shone in one-on-one contests, in the air and with ball in hand under pressure.

Advertisement

He has now played 31 games in four seasons after starting with Collingwood in 2020 and reviving his AFL career with the Crows last year.

Keane famously scored the last-minute goal for Cork which knocked Kerry out of the 2020 Munster championship.

Adelaide list boss Justin Reid said Keane had developed at a rapid rate since arriving at the club and was now one of the team’s most important players.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with what Mark has brought to our club over the past two seasons,” Reid said.

“He is a great teammate and a ruthless competitor, and this year took his game to a new level as a key member of our backline.

“We see him as an important part of our future and are obviously thrilled that he’s extended his contract with us until 2028.”

Keane said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Crows and although it’s only been two seasons I’ve created a great bond with the players and staff at the club, as well as the people of Adelaide and our fans.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way and taken my opportunities and hopefully there is a lot of improvement to come in the next four years, so I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates in pre-season.”