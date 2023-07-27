Mark Travers joins Stoke City on season-long loan

MARK TRAVERS HAS joined Stoke City on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland international joins the Championship side after making 12 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Travers, 24, has been capped three times for Ireland at senior level having featured in every age group from U15s upwards.

He made his Premier League debut as a teenager in May 2019 as Bournemouth recorded a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

“This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City,” Travers said.

“It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the club, especially with the new signings that are arriving.

“I have heard good things about the club from players here now – including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens – and others who have played here before.

“I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career. The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going.”

“For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable,” added Stoke Technical Director, Ricky Martin.

“He has featured in international football, played in the Premier League and – perhaps most importantly – was a standout performer when Bournemouth got promoted a couple of seasons ago.

“There was of course a keen interest in Mark from other clubs, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come to Stoke City.”

