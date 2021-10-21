Ex-skipper Matera returns for Argentina's November Tests following latest ban

FORMER ARGENTINA CAPTAIN Pablo Matera was named in the squad on Thursday for November’s Tests in Europe after missing their last game due to a ban over breaking Covid-19 rules.

Flanker Matera was one of six squad members to be banned from the game which which was lost to the Wallabies on 2 October after they were stranded in New South Wales after crossing the border from Queensland for an unauthorised trip to a health retreat.

Last year, Matera was also briefly suspended after racist tweets he sent in 2011 and 2013 resurfaced, prompting him to say he was “deeply ashamed”.

Prop Santiago Medrano is also included but winger Sebastian Cancelliere, scrum-half Felipe Ezcurra, centre Santiago Socino and fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, the remaining members of the group were omitted.

Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares and Perpignan back-rower Joaquin Oviedo are absent through injuries for games against France on 6 November, Italy a week later and Ireland on 21 November.

“The three rivals are very tough: France are an attacking team, physical. Italy are also a very fierce team, just like Ireland,” Pumas captain Julian Montoa said.

“I think we have to go game by game, so it is a very demanding window for us, which is great.”

Argentina squad:

Backs: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Facundo Cordero, Bautista Delguy; Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucas Mensa, Matias Moroni; Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez; Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Cubelli, Gonzalo Garcia

Forwards: Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera; Matias Alemanno, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Eduardo Bello, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Santiago Medrano, Facundo Bosch, Julian Montoya (capt), Ignacio Ruiz, Thomas Gallo, Facundo Gigena, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud