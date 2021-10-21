Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Ex-skipper Matera returns for Argentina's November Tests following latest ban

The Pumas play Ireland in Dublin on 21 November.

By AFP Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,303 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5581242
Matera is back in the Argentina squad.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Matera is back in the Argentina squad.
Matera is back in the Argentina squad.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FORMER ARGENTINA CAPTAIN Pablo Matera was named in the squad on Thursday for November’s Tests in Europe after missing their last game due to a ban over breaking Covid-19 rules.

Flanker Matera was one of six squad members to be banned from the game which which was lost to the Wallabies on 2 October after they were stranded in New South Wales after crossing the border from Queensland for an unauthorised trip to a health retreat.

Last year, Matera was also briefly suspended after racist tweets he sent in 2011 and 2013 resurfaced, prompting him to say he was “deeply ashamed”.

Prop Santiago Medrano is also included but winger Sebastian Cancelliere, scrum-half Felipe Ezcurra, centre Santiago Socino and fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, the remaining members of the group were omitted.

Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares and Perpignan back-rower Joaquin Oviedo are absent through injuries for games against France on 6 November, Italy a week later and Ireland on 21 November.

“The three rivals are very tough: France are an attacking team, physical. Italy are also a very fierce team, just like Ireland,” Pumas captain Julian Montoa said.

“I think we have to go game by game, so it is a very demanding window for us, which is great.”

Argentina squad:

Backs: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Facundo Cordero, Bautista Delguy; Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucas Mensa, Matias Moroni; Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez; Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Cubelli, Gonzalo Garcia

Forwards: Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera; Matias Alemanno, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Eduardo Bello, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Santiago Medrano, Facundo Bosch, Julian Montoya (capt), Ignacio Ruiz, Thomas Gallo, Facundo Gigena, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie