Thursday 18 August 2022
Wolves splash club record €45m on Portugal midfielder

Chairman Jeff Shi has called 23-year-old Matheus Nunes ‘one of the most exciting prospects in world football’.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM
Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting.
Image: Pedro Fiuza
WOLVES HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting for a club record fee.

The Premier League club were understood to have agreed to pay Sporting an initial €45million (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further €5m (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.

Nunes arrives on a five-year deal with a one-year option after two-and-a-half seasons with Sporting.

The Brazil-born player made his Portugal debut last year and has won eight caps in total, scoring one goal.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said on the club’s official website: “We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno’s (Lage) squad.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

Nunes is Wolves boss Bruno Lage’s third signing of the summer following deals for Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes, who joined from Valencia, and Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, who signed from Burnley.

He will join up with the squad ahead of Saturday’s away clash with Tottenham.

Nunes said: “I’m very excited. For me, I could play tomorrow already, but I can’t because the game is Saturday, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I think the club itself (convinced him) and also I spoke to some of my team-mates because I play with them for the national team.

“The coach as well, he really wanted me and I wanted to play in the Premier League. I think it’s the right next step for me and I’m very happy to be here.”

