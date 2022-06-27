Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 27 June 2022
Arsenal announce signing of US international goalkeeper

Matt Turner joins the Gunners from MLS side New England Revolution.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM
50 minutes ago 1,754 Views 0 Comments
soccer-nov-30-mls-cup-playoffs-new-york-city-fc-at-new-england-revolution Matt Turner in action for New England Revolution.

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to complete the move after the Major League Soccer side announced an agreement with the Gunners as early as February.

Now the deal has been confirmed by Arsenal, with Turner becoming their third summer signing following moves for young Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Portugal U21 international Fabio Vieira.

“Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season.

“We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Turner’s arrival casts further doubt over Bernd Leno’s future at the Emirates Stadium, the Germany international having lost the number-one spot to Aaron Ramsdale after his arrival from Sheffield United last summer.

Leno has been linked with newly-promoted Fulham, with Turner now expected to play the role of back-up to Ramsdale.

Turner joined the Revolution in 2016 and has made more then 100 appearances for the club, picking up 18 senior caps for the United States and playing his part in helping Gregg Berhalter’s side qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face England and Wales in the group stages.

Arsenal’s summer business is likely to continue in the coming days, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly closing in on a move to north London, while Leeds forward Raphina has also been linked.

