Wallace holds his nerve in sudden-death playoff for first DP World Tour win in six years

ENGLAND’S MATT WALLACE beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia in a play-off for the European Masters at Crans-Montana on Sunday.

Wallace led the Spaniard by four shots overnight, but shot a final round 70 to leave the pair all square at 11-under par.

Advertisement

Wallace held his nerve, claiming the title at the first sudden-death hole, the par-four 18th, with a birdie.

The 34-year-old’s last win on the Europe-based DP World Tour came six years in Denmark.

In third, a shot behind the play-off protagonists, came another English player, Andrew Johnston, with home Swiss hope Cedric Gugler and Australian Jason Scrivener in a tie for fourth, two shots further back.

Waterford’s Gary Hurley, who was the only Irish player in the field this week, finished in a tie for 56th place on two-over.

– © AFP 2024