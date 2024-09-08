Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Wallace survived a nervy Sunday after seeing his four-shot overnight lead slip away. Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP/Alamy
Golf

Wallace holds his nerve in sudden-death playoff for first DP World Tour win in six years

Waterford’s Gary Hurley, who was the only Irish player in the field this week, finished in a tie for 56th place on two-over.
6.04pm, 8 Sep 2024
138
0

ENGLAND’S MATT WALLACE beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia in a play-off for the European Masters at Crans-Montana on Sunday.

Wallace led the Spaniard by four shots overnight, but shot a final round 70 to leave the pair all square at 11-under par.

Wallace held his nerve, claiming the title at the first sudden-death hole, the par-four 18th, with a birdie.

The 34-year-old’s last win on the Europe-based DP World Tour came six years in Denmark.

In third, a shot behind the play-off protagonists, came another English player, Andrew Johnston, with home Swiss hope Cedric Gugler and Australian Jason Scrivener in a tie for fourth, two shots further back.

Waterford’s Gary Hurley, who was the only Irish player in the field this week, finished in a tie for 56th place on two-over.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie