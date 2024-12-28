Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon announces inter-county retirement

LONG-SERVING MATTHEW O’Hanlon has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 33-year-old made his senior Wexford debut in 2011, and was the longest-serving member of the panel prior to his stepping away.

The St. James’ (Ramsgrange) clubman made 140 competitive appearances for Wexford at senior level, with exactly half of them coming in the championship. He captained Wexford from 2014, and shared captaincy duties with Lee Chin from 2017. The pair lifted the Leinster hurling title in 2019, the highlight of O’Hanlon’s Wexford career.

He was thrice nominated for an All-Star, in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

O’Hanlon also played football at underage level with Wexford, winning a Leinster U21 title in 2011.

“It’s with great difficulty, but also with immense pride and gratitude, that I announce my retirement from inter-county hurling”, said O’Hanlon. “It’s been a privilege to wear the purple and gold and one of the greatest honours of my life to have had the opportunity to lead this group. I’ve loved every minute of it and will cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made forever.

“I am incredibly grateful to all my teammates, managers, coaches, Wexford supporters, the County Board and all those behind the scenes who supported me and the team to be the best we could be over the years. Your hard work and dedication has been invaluable, thank you.”