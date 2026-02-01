More Stories
Mayo's Paddy Durcan is blocked by Jack Lundy of Dublin. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mayo double down on perfect league start under Moran - and send Dublin home winless

Darragh Beirne’s goal helped Mayo to a six-point home win.
3.26pm, 1 Feb 2026

Mayo 1-18

Dublin 2-9

MAYO MADE IT two wins from two under manager Andy Moran as they beat Dublin by six points in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League in MacHale Park, Castlebar.

More to follow…

