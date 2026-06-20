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Mayo through to All-Ireland quarter-finals after second-half revival against Meath
Mayo 0-22
Meath 2-13
MAYO CAME FROM seven points down at half time to beat Meath and book their place in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland senior football championship.
More to follow…
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GAA Gaelic Football Last Eight Mayo GAA Meath GAA