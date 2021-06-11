BE PART OF THE TEAM

O'Connor set to make 100th Mayo appearance as Horan names team to play Clare

The two teams meet in Cusack Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jun 2021, 9:35 PM
Mayo forward Cillian O'Connor.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CILLIAN O’CONNOR IS set to make his 100th appearance for Mayo this weekend after being named in the team to play Clare in Sunday’s Allianz National Football League Division 2 semi-final.

The Ballintubber man lines out at full-forward as Mayo take the latest step in their bid to make a quick return to Division 1.

Mayo boss James Horan has made four changes to his starting team for the game at Cusack Park.

Enda Hession comes in at corner-back at the expense of Eoin O’Donoghue, with Westport’s Rory Brickenden named at wing-back, as Jack Carney drops out.

Paddy Durcan also returns at centre-back, while in the full-forward line, Tommy Conroy starts in place of James Carr.

Mayo (v Clare):

Rob Hennelly;

Enda Hession, Oisin Mullin, Lee Keegan;

Rory Brickenden, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen;

Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor;

Fergal Boland, Darren McHale, Bryan Walsh;

Tommy Conroy, Cillian O’Connor, Ryan O’Donoghue.


